2018 | One year ago today
More than a century before the popular video game bearing a similar name hit the shelves, Pullman’s Fortnightly Club — which celebrates 125 years next week — began meeting twice a month. The club was founded in 1893 by Hattie Bryan, the wife of Washington State University’s second president, Enoch Bryan, Fortnightly President Annette Pettenger said the first lady of WSU was looking for intellectual stimulation in her new home. … Dozens of teenage female aspiring engineers were tasked with crafting small contraptions from rubber bands, tongue depressors, red solo cups and various other materials on the University of Idaho campus. The event was part of the UI’s 26th annual Women in Engineering Day, which brought a crowd of potentially soon-to-be female engineers from high schools throughout the region.
2014 | Five years ago today
The Whitman County Commissioners postponed a vote on a resolution regarding the county’s Veterans Relief Fund, which would provide up to $2,500 for veterans and their family members for 2015. The decision to postpone came after complaints about the resolution that was drafted by the Veterans Advisory Board Committee. Colfax resident Roy Lord, a volunteer responsible for administering the funds to veterans, attended the meeting and said the relief fund helps veterans pay for necessities like gas, utilities, food and medical bills. … Moscow Police believe a University of Idaho fraternity may be the target in a string of damaged vehicles over the weekend. Four vehicles were reported to have significant damage done to them between Saturday and Sunday. Moscow Police Chief David Duke said all are owned by members of one UI fraternity.
2009 | 10 years ago today
Just a week into the fiscal year, Latah County already is looking at ways to trim its 2010 budget. Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s late-September announcement of a 4-percent cut in the state budget to help make up for a $151 million revenue shortfall, along with concerns about continued drops in revenue, have county officials preparing to cut this year’s $14.6 million budget. The county’s fiscal year began on Oct. 1. … Dozens of pairs of eyes were trained on a projector screen at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ Event Center to watch a toilet flush. The video was courtesy of Greg Moller, a University of Idaho professor who spoke at the fifth annual Palouse Basin Water Summit. Moller’s video was a virtual tour of a water-treatment facility, part of many presentations featuring updates on water research.