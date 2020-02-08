2019 One year ago today
When Potlatch High School history teacher Charlie Wilson and Principal Cheryl Riedinger came up with the idea to create a student-produced podcast about the history of their town, it was met with immediate enthusiasm. It has been about two weeks since the first episode of “Potlatch Stories” went live on the school district’s website and there has already been strong encouragement from the superintendent and the surrounding community as well as an offer of collaboration from the Potlatch Historical Society.
2015 Five years ago today
Humanists of the Palouse held a Darwin on the Palouse gathering on the University of Idaho campus as a kickoff event for Darwin Days. Geneticist Steve Olsen told the gathering thateveryone living today descended from the same group of ancestors who lived 5,000 to 6,000 years ago, even though those ancestors are represented in very different proportions on a person’s family tree. … More than 900 students sat silent as Simone Williams, a Washington State University student, performed her spoken word poem “The System” on stage. She was only one of many performers who took the stage as a part of Shades of Black, a cultural showcase of black artists.
2010 10 years ago today
Genesee schools will officially have a new superintendent beginning this July after the Genesee School Board voted to hire Wendy Moore from Michigan. Moore, who will make $95,000 a year in Genesee to be both superintendent and elementary school principal. Current Superintendent Dave Neumann, who is retiring after this school year, said as far as he knows Moore will be Genesee’s first female superintendent. … Three cars owned by Pullman residents have been found in central Washington, stripped to the frame, in the past two weeks. The Pullman Police Department receives about 12 reports a year of stolen cars a year, but Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said this type of theft, where cars are chopped, is unusual.
1995 25 years ago today
Latah County should soon have five extra law enforcement officers, thanks to $136,371 in federal grants announced today. Both the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and the Moscow Police Department received grants from the COPS FAST program, part of the crime bill passed by Congress last year. … Whitman County appears to rank sixth in the state for the nitrate contamination in drinking water wells. Nearly 11 percent of the wells in Whitman County have nitrate levels exceeding safe concentrations.