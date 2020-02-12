2019 One year ago today
The city of Moscow is proposing a 10-year, $9.64 million general obligation bond, of which almost $8 million would fund a new police station on the south end of town, for city residents to vote on May 21. Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap said the proposed bond, which requires a two-thirds supermajority to pass, would fund not only the construction of a new police station, but the remodeling of the existing police station to accommodate other city office needs and the remodeling of the city’s Paul Mann Building, located next to city hall.
2015 Five years ago today
The Washington State University Board of Regents approved the design, financing and imminent construction of the previously proposed Multicultural Center. The project, with a budget not to exceed $16 million, is planned to be a 16,000 square foot structure between East Main Street and Southeast Spokane Street on Stadium Way. … What started out as a booth at the Moscow Farmers Market has become a growing shop and a spot on a televised cooking competition. Kris Wallace, the owner and single employee at Buy the Dozen in downtown Moscow, will appear today on “Donut Showdown” on the Cooking Channel.
2010 10 years ago today
Palouse Prairie School’s kindergarten class wants to build a greenhouse to grow vegetables for needy community members, but the students need the community’s help first. To construct the bedroom-sized greenhouse, the Moscow students need to collect 1,500 2-liter plastic bottles that will be stacked and layered to create the enclosure.
1995 25 years ago today
Last summer, the Palouse sucked a record amount of water from its underground pool. The increase was so large in Moscow it exceeded maximum ground water consumption goals the Palouse set three years ago. That’s a first. Everyone agrees high summer temperatures combined with a dearth of rain are much of the reason Moscow, Pullman, UI and WSU used 283 million gallons more in 1994 than 1993. … The state appears to be close to settling a lawsuit that would reduce Medicaid writeoffs at Idaho hospitals by $6 million to $10 million a year, Gritman Medical Center Administrator Bob Colvin said. Colvin, a member of the Idaho Hospital Association’s board of directors, is a key player in the lawsuit filed by the IHA in response to what the association believes is an outdated Medicaid reimbursement schedule.