2019 One year ago today
Airway Hills Golf Center on Airport Road opened a new building this winter that houses three indoor golfing simulators and an event space for parties. The simulators allow a golfer to hit balls off a tee into a 16-by-9½-foot-tall screen. Three cameras above the golfer track the swing and the ball while the screen shows where the ball would land on a golf course.
2015 Five years ago today
With the Jan. 10 shootings still hanging over Moscow, the 2014 Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Saturday at the Moscow Middle School was decidedly less jovial than in recent years. The community still mourned, but had come together, nonetheless, for a morning of food, fellowship and acceptance. The diners listened to selections of Beethoven as played by 10-year-old pianist Lynnsean Young. UI President Chuck Staben was in attendance, as was Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert, Police Chief David Duke and officials from Latah County and the Moscow School Board.
2010 10 years ago today
Eddie Aviles said volunteering his time to help in the community was a good way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and the legacy he left behind. Aviles was among a group of WSU students who spent half of their day Monday helping with several tasks at the Gladish Community Center in Pullman. Some of the tasks included helping the Early Learning Services move furniture and paint, while other students worked outside picking up leaves and trash around the building. Other students, faculty and staff also took part in the “King Day of Service,” by volunteering their time with several other organizations throughout the Palouse.
1995 25 years ago today
Nationwide budget cuts are forcing the closure of the Pullman Social Security office that serves Whitman, Latah and Garfield counties. Social Securities administrators plan to surrender the present Professional Mall office and seek a less expensive location. … The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute is waiting to see if it will be awarded $117,800 to construct a pilot wetlands in Moscow. The announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency is due in February. The wetlands project is the second phase of a two-part Paradise Creek Watershed restoration grant pursued by PCEI.