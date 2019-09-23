2018 One year ago today
Retired Lt. Col. Barry Bridger spent more than six years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. He provided insight of that experience to a packed room of visitors and ROTC cadets during a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action ceremony. … Moscow’s Lillian Woodworth Otness Park on North Asbury Street is pesticide-free — for now. The Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission has discussed its desire to reduce and eventually eliminate pesticide use in Moscow’s parks for at least the past year, and this is its first major step toward that goal. Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis said he is using the park as somewhat of a test subject as park crews are not spraying usual pesticides to manage weeds and pests within 25 feet of the park’s playground.
2014 Five years ago today
Even with a change in leadership, growth is still one of the primary objectives for Pullman-based Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, according to two executives. SEL named Luis D’Acosta as its new CEO last week during the company’s 30th anniversary open house. D’Acosta will report to president, founder and former CEO Edmund Schweitzer. … The Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee recommended the City Council approve a resolution during its regular meeting Oct. 6 allowing the sale of beer and wine at the farmers market. The Moscow Farmers Market Commission proposed the resolution, which if approved, would allow for the sale of craft beer and wine at the market, along with on-site sampling.
2009 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho Faculty Senate agreed Tuesday afternoon that more communication is needed among UI faculty members regarding Provost Doug Baker’s controversial Aug. 25 program efficiency and cost reduction memo. The senate has spent its past three weekly meetings discussing the first of six items on the memo — the consolidation or cancellation of class sections with low enrollment. … Opponents of wind energy may not be the only detractors to Whitman County’s proposed commercial wind turbine ordinance. Landowners interested in leasing ground for turbines as an additional source of revenue, as well as developer First Wind out of Portland, are questioning the draft ordinance’s turbine setback requirements.
1994 25 years ago today
After searching for nearly a year, Palouse Habitat for Humanity has found land in Pullman for its second affordable home project. Palouse Habitat is in the process of purchasing a lot Henry Street for around $5,000. The sale is expected to be finalized this week, said Pam Peterson, Habitat board member. … It’s been a long time coming, but the elusive 10,000-gallon gas plume under the Pullman Road Zip Trip No. 9 gas station and convenience store may finally be under control. The gas spill, at 1436 W. Pullman Road, has eluded cleanup efforts since it began in October 1986, said Donnie Edwards, Water Quality Compliance Officer with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.