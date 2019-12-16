2018 One year ago today
While homelessness is a major problem in large West Coast cities, the issue seems to be far less prevalent in Pullman and Moscow. Local law enforcement officials will even tell you it’s hidden. According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, in Whitman County, there are an estimated 29 sheltered and zero unsheltered homeless people. Homelessness was found to be a bit more prevalent in Latah County. According to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, in 2018 there were about 148 homeless people in Idaho’s Region 2. … Fifth District Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy will introduce legislation early next year that would legalize hemp in Idaho. If the legislation passes, Idaho would be the 41st state to allow the cultivation of hemp for commercial, research or pilot program purposes, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
2014 Five years ago today
The Whitman County Commissioners on Monday approved expanding a cluster opportunity zone just outside Pullman to include 97 acres belonging to the Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse. The approval gives the church the green light to have residential homes developed on the land, which is located north of Airport Road. The Evangelical Free Church property is already adjacent to an existing cluster opportunity zone that allows for the development of a cluster residential district. … Tonight’s Musical Sleighride won’t just be a holiday treat, it will also mark 40 years of performances by the Community Band of the Palouse. And as the band came together to rehearse for the event in the week prior to the show, they gathered together in the same place where it all began — the former Pullman High School Band Room in the Gladish Community and Cultural Center.
2009 10 years ago today
Moscow Police cited four University of Idaho students for providing alcohol to minors stemming from undercover operations conducted this fall. Assistant Police Chief David Duke said the department conducted five operations with the use of underage informants from early October through late November. The operations yielded four citations at three fraternity houses. Dean of Students Bruce Pitman said he was aware of the operations during the latter stages and praised the MPD, particularly for their use of informants. … While Whitman County Commissioners work to whittle away a $271,000 deficit in the 2010 budget, they also are negotiating the purchase of the health department’s Pullman office. Purchase negotiations came after the facility’s owners, the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, voiced their desire in the spring to get out of the landlord business.
1994 25 years ago today
Whitman County Commissioner-elect Les Wigen, with less than two weeks to go before being sworn into office, has already started pushing for changes in the commissioners office. Wigen and Auditor-elect Genie Goldsworthy have been putting on the pressure to change the relationship between the auditor’s and commissioners office — mainly to give the auditor control over county budget preparation and the taking of the commission minutes. … The University of Idaho has released a report detailing the options available as it considers a change in athletic conferences. Vice President for Finance and Administration Jerry Wallace prepared the report considering two alternatives: remaining in the division I-AA Big Sky Conference or movin got the division I-A Big West Conference. In September the state Board of Education approved proposals from the UI and Boise State University allowing the two institutions to make the jump from the National Collegiate Athletic Association division I-AA to Division I-A, or large school.