2018 One year ago today
The Spin dockless bicycle share program expected to be implemented on the University of Idaho campus and in the city of Moscow next month has skidded to a stop. Rebecca Couch, UI director of parking and transportation services, said Spin, a bike and scooter share company, announced it will not bring its standard bicycles to the university next month, as it has discontinued its dockless pedal bike system in favor of a scooter share system. ... Conservative projections for the Pullman School District budget over the next four years estimates a more than $2.6 million shortfall, Diane Hodge, the school district’s fiscal director, told the Pullman School Board. Hodge presented the budget projections during the school board’s regular meeting.
2014 Five years ago today
When power returns as quickly as it was extinguished, you may want to thank Chen-Ching Liu. Liu has been Boeing Distinguished Professor at WSU three years, and within that time, his research on electric power distribution has been implemented as practical systems for efficient recovery of the power grids following outages. ... One Pullman resident describes it as a “true natural gem,” but the district superintendent says the school property is surplus with no current or foreseeable use. The Pullman School Board has tabled a decision to sell this piece of its high school campus to a local developer after receiving numerous complaints from residents. Earlier this year, developers approached the district to buy 0.89 acre near Canyon View Drive on the hilltop overlooking the school.
2009 10 years ago today
Dane Sykes knows what he likes, and he liked what he heard. Sykes joined his family and friends at the fourth annual Palouse Bluegrass Festival, which featured nine straight hours of live music, a barbecue, and antique and craft vendors. Stuart Osborne, fiddle and guitar player for Forgotten Freight, said it was his second time performing at the event. He likes performing live to get feedback from audience members. … The only major change to downtown parking in Moscow after more than a year of discussion will go into effect later this week. Public Works Director Les MacDonald said a single type of downtown parking permit will replace the two that had previously been sold, and the annual permit price will drop from $375 to $75 beginning Saturday.
1994 25 years ago today
The leaders of Washington Water Power and Sierra Pacific Power Co. came to the Palouse to make a forceful case that a merger of the two utilities would be good for customers and stockholders. Paul A. Redmond, chief executive officer at WWP, and Walter M. Higgins, CEO at Sierra Pacific, said the beneficiaries of the merger will be customers … The Disability Action Center of Moscow sponsored an all-day workshop to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the signing of the Americas with Disabilities Act. Krista Kramer, information and referral specialist for DAC, and Michael Goldhammer, a board member, organized to draw attention not only to barriers that still remain for disabled people, but also to the work already accomplished in the community.