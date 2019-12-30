2018 One year ago today
The Whitman County Superior Courtroom is not often a place filled with joy and celebration, but it was as friends, relatives and other supporters of John Hart packed the room. They were there to see him sworn in as the new Whitman County District Court judge. Months of campaigning and a November election victory over opposing candidate Rob Rembert culminated in a quick and simple ceremony that concluded with applause and celebratory cake. Hart has been a public defender in the area for 15 years and served as the Colfax Municipal Court judge. He has filled in for outgoing Whitman County District Court Judge Doug Robinson, who attended the ceremony Friday.
2014 Five years ago today
In a family’s time of crisis, local residents have come to their aid with a remarkable showing of generosity. On Dec. 13, Kay Tondee and her three children lost everything when their mobile home burned down in Emida, a town about 25 miles north of Potlatch. After the blaze, all they had were the clothes on their backs. They lost their cash, bank cards, food and even their shoes, Tondee said. Following the fire, the Tondees moved into a neighbor’s home where they are living now. Since then, those living in Potlatch, St. Maries and beyond rallied to offer support. … Even when she’s not on campus, Becky Tallent finds herself teaching. An associate professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Media at the University of Idaho, Tallent was one of three women recently honored — along with Wendy McClure and Margaret Littlejohn — by the Moscow City Council for their service on city advisory councils. Tallent began helping out with public relations for the Moscow Human Rights Commission a few years ago and is currently vice chairwoman.
2009 10 years ago today
Pullman School District officials are seeking input from community members for the 2010-11 budget planning process. Superintendent Paul Sturm said the district hopes to form a focus group that would be fairly representative of the community and residents within the district. He said district officials are looking for parents with perspectives from the high-school, middle-school and elementary levels, as well as people with community perspectives. … Max Komar has been a vocal, visual and enthusiastic leader for the Idaho Vandals this year. The senior receiver came into fall camp intent on keeping his emotions under control and being an unselfish player. He’s been an unselfish player, and at the Humanitarian Bowl banquet, Komar was honored for being unselfish off the field as well. During spring break his junior year, Komar opted not to go to Mexico or other warm places to play and party. Instead, he ventured to Mississippi with a group of Idaho students to help members of Pearlington rebuild their homes.
1994 25 years ago today
Three and a half months after the Garfield Clinic closed its doors, the community is still searching for a medical professional interested in providing health care to residents five days a week. The clinic had been operating under a joint venture between the Garfield Public Hospital District and Pullman Memorial Hospital since 1991, but the departure of the clinic’s medical director, Dr. Jay Schmauch, left the clinic without a qualified supervisor, forcing its closure. The Rev. King Rockhill, the hospital district’s chairman, said the facility is ready to reopen as soon as someone is found to provide medical supervision. … Latah County Sheriff Joe Overstreet has sent another memo to county commissioners asking for an increase in his budget. The new letter is almost identical to his November attempt at getting commissioners to “up all personnel pay to the 6 percent level.” In the letter, Overstreet again mentions a Daily News article in which Commissioner Duncan Palmatier was quoted saying sheriff’s employees would get a 6 percent raise and also a discussion between Commissioner Shirley Green and deputies on the courthouse steps in which she indicated they would receive the 6 percent raise.