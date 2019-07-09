2018 One year ago today
The Nisqually John Fire, sparked along the Snake River in southern Whitman County, is 100 percent contained and fire officials say evidence shows it was likely human-caused. At its peak, some 130 firefighters from throughout the state and at least four aircraft battled the blaze, which is expected to have charred an estimated 1,350 acres. … About 50 people tilted their heads back, gazed up at the Washington State University Planetarium dome and took in images from space at Sloan Hall on the WSU campus in Pullman. Viewers sat in the dark room looking up at sharply-focused images of planets, stars and galaxies.
2014 Five years ago today
A Moscow man would like to see the city do more to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Nils Peterson told the city council there are ways the city could start to reach its 2020 goal of reducing the emissions so the level falls 20 percent below 2005 emissions. The city’s sustainability intern reported in March there wasn’t much room for improving efficiency in its water pumping and sewage treatment, which account for 43 percent of the city’s emissions. The intern suggested reassigning the city’s water and sewer emission goals to its customers. … Moscow and Pullman residents may soon notice some new billboards, as local and national Humanists work to spread their philosophies throughout the area. Five billboards reading, “GOOD works in non-mysterious ways” will be put up through next month as the American Humanist Association test runs the new slogans, before deciding to use them nationally. This specific slogan is trying to promote being good to one another is a simple thing, Tyler Palmer, president of the Palouse chapter, said.
2009 10 years ago today
The Washington State University Foundation could take advantage of a recently enacted law, but doesn’t plan any immediate changes. The Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act went into effect last week in Washington and will allow foundations more flexibility in endowment spending. The law’s “prudent” standard also challenges university governing boards to rethink the way they make decisions in regard to endowment management. … The University of Idaho will delay indefinitely a decision on closing its Parma Research and Extension Center. UI President Duane Nellis and Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter made the announcement together during a joint appearance at the center. Also indefinitely delayed is a decision on a second research and extension center closure that had been expected this summer.
1994 25 years ago today
In the pleasantly rural, slow-paced communities of Latah County, it is easy to feel insulated from many urban problems. But Kerry Campbell can testify that one stereotypical city social problem has no urban bounds and has entrenched itself just as deeply in Latah County as it has in cities nationwide — child abuse. “It cuts across the spectrum,” Campbell said. … Larry James will be the interim dean of Washington State University’s College of Agriculture and Home Economics until the university finds a replacement for Larry Schrader. Schrader resigned, citing stress over budget and personnel matters, though his tenure was marked by some controversy over his management style.