2018 One year ago today
Local nonprofit Family Promise of the Palouse recently agreed to organize a warming shelter in Pullman for those looking to escape the freezing weather overnight. Pullman City Councilor Nathan Weller said the nonprofit still has to sign a limited lease agreement with the city, but if the council agrees, it will likely be located at the Encounter Ministries building that is currently being renovated into Pullman’s new city hall. The Pullman Police Department lobby served as a warming center last year and this year.
2014 Five years ago today
The smell of cedar and the silky toughness of cherry. The touch and tone of a finely tuned, well-set violin. These are things that bring a smile to Paul Hill’s face. At his base of operations in Pullman, Renaissance Fine Woodworking, there are no “products.” Everything is custom-made, created specifically to try to fit the vision of the customer. They may replicate something for a specific job, but they never really do the same thing twice, which is just fine by Hill.
2009 10 years ago today
With so many shoppers swiping their cards in stores and punching in credit-card numbers for online purchases, Moscow Police Lt. Dave Lehmitz said the holidays are the prime season for credit-card fraud. Fraud increases usually around the holiday season, because people are after money, Lehmitz said. This surge is part of a growing credit-card fraud trend in the area, seen by both Moscow and Pullman police departments.
1994 25 years ago today
The board of directors for Pullman Memorial Hospital reviewed drafts of two contracts that would enjoin the hospital with Gritman Medical Center under the umbrella of a service corporation managed by an independent chief financial officer. Palouse Cooperative Health Services Inc. would be a non-profit, private business incorporated in Idaho, and at this juncture would be chiefly responsible for the coordination of financial services.