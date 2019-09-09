2018 | One year ago today
The number of drivers ignoring crossing guards and supervisors in Moscow school zones has raised concerns among staff members who monitor those areas where heavy student foot and bicycle traffic are present. Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said staff members have noticed a bit of an escalation of aggressive driving in school zones to start the school year over previous years. ... Chad Startin has been involved with the Palouse Empire Fair in one way or another since he was 10 years old. The Colfax resident volunteers his time supporting the fair year-round by primarily planning and hosting fundraising events for the fairgrounds.
2014 | Five years ago today
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed Illia Dunes, a popular recreational destination for local residents and college students, after around 1,800 visitors left “enormous” amounts of trash on the premises. Broken bottles, beer cans and “extensive human waste” were left in the water and on the beach, creating potential public safety and health hazards. … The contract between Moscow and the Southeast Moscow Water and Sewer District, meant to expire in 2012, could be extended into January 2015 as officials consider how the relationship between the two should evolve. Since 1991, the city has provided sanitary sewer service to the district. The city takes care of sewer lines and checks the system. It also handles billing and collection tasks.
2009 | 10 years ago today
The Moscow City Council is rethinking parts of its snow removal strategy following two winters of abnormally heavy snowfall. Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis presented a report worked on by the snow removal task force since June that identifies nine issues the task force and city staff recommend the council consider. Two of those recommendations could have a direct effect on city code. … Pullman City Councilman Keith Bloom believes every project has to start somewhere. And despite some people’s feelings that a college project to create a passenger rail service on the Palouse is “wacky or out there,” Bloom supports the idea that could boost commerce and travel in the area.
1994 | 25 years ago today
Problems for a 13-year-old continued to mount after he stole a car from a local man, wound up with a flat tire and went off the road in Lapwai. The Pullman boy told Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputies he stole the car after becoming upset with his mother after she accused him of stealing his little sister’s birthday money. … The Pullman School District has only nine fewer students than forecasted when district officials were preparing this year’s budget. This is better budgetary news than what the district received the first day of school when unofficial enrollment counts fell almost 100 students below the 2,062 students forecasted. However, it still leaves the district with a deficit.