2018 One year ago today
Whitman County election officials say they’re trying to resolve a variety of problems caused by a large number of partial or inaccurate voter registration forms. County Auditor Eunice Coker, who is in charge of the elections department, said the main issue is incomplete or inaccurate addresses and unverifiable identification information. ... Geneticist Elaine Ostrander is bringing the world closer to understanding hereditary diseases in humans by studying their canine companions. Ostrander said her lab collects and stores DNA from all 450 internationally recognized dog breeds as well as some mixed breeds.
2014 Five years ago today
The Moscow City Council approved allocating $10,000 to design a downtown public bathroom. If constructed, the bathroom would be located in the Jackson Street parking lot on the south side of the first parking lane, near Fourth Street. The estimated cost for a stand-alone, custom-built facility with four toilets total — two for women and two for men — is $143,000. ... Traffic and a lack of retail stores are two of the most significant problems in Pullman according to community members who have attended the city’s Comprehensive Plan meetings. To plan for the future, Pullman is updating its comprehensive plan that will serve as a guideline for the city’s goals during the next 50 years.
2009 10 years ago today
Latah County Second District Court Judge John Stegner filed a written decision that said the UI had the right to modify the health insurance benefits of its retirees, including the two classes involved in the lawsuit, and did not violate the covenant of good faith and fair dealing implied in the retirement contracts in question. ... The College of Science at WSU began to offer an introduction to science course for nonscience majors in 2007, but in 2008 the class was eliminated as a result of college budget reductions. This year, in the midst of even more budget difficulties, college dean Michael Griswold decided to offer the class again.
1994 25 years ago today
From tearing down the dams to doing everything short of firing up the wrecking ball, most Moscow and Pullman area residents told the Northwest Power and Planning Council to do everything possible to save endangered salmon. Kelly Racicot told Power Planning Councilman Bob Saxvik that the council cannot possibly analyze every option or continue the status quo, lest they simple barge the salmon to death or study them to death. ... With three new programs slated for next year, the Pullman Police Department is hoping ot crack down on domestic violence, child abuse and neighborhood crime — and they need community help to do it.