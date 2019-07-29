2018 | One year ago today
The Moose Lodge building on Kamiaken Street in Pullman has been around for about a century, but its future is unclear as the lodge plans to move to a new location. Randy Crowner, Moose Lodge governor, said the organization, which he estimates consists of about 95 men and 100 women at the moment, is looking for a smaller building to call home. … According to the Washington Administrative Code, firefighters are not authorized to enter a burning building unless four or more firefighters are on the scene. Under WAC, three firefighters can enter a burning building, but only for the purpose of a known rescue. Pullman Firefighters Local 1892 Union President Andrew Chiavaras said in Pullman, this scenario is not uncommon.
2014 | Five years ago today
The Whitman County Regional SWAT team was called in to respond to a 29-year-old Pullman man who allegedly held two juvenile girls hostage in his home. The man was arrested by two Pullman Police officers without incident outside his home on the 100 block of Whitman Street. Police arrested him before the SWAT team arrived at his residence. ... Les MacDonald, Moscow public works director, got a conversation started again about realigning eastbound Sixth Street as it approaches Jackson Street. Admitting he was just testing the waters on a topic city elected officials hadn’t been very amenable to in the recent past, MacDonald sought opinions from the City Council’s three-member Public Works-Finance Committee.
2009 | 10 years ago today
Rosalie Harms said the student assessment of core curriculum developed by teachers in the Pullman School District during the 1990s has left a lasting legacy. In 1993, Washington state introduced the Essential Academic Learning Requirements as part of its statewide effort to improve education standards. ... The former Bookie building on the WSU campus will remain vacant for the foreseeable future. A $16.1 million request to upgrade the former Bookie building for use by the WSU Police Department went unfunded in the state’s 2009-11 biennial budget. Chief Bill Gardner said he and his officers have to make do with what they have at the Public Safety Building on Wilson Road, which they’re rapidly outgrowing.
1994 | 25 years ago today
The good news is that well No. 3 in Genesee is now producing water that meets federal standards. The bad news is that this rural Latah County town continues to grow and so does its water problems. The latest test results of well No. 3 came back and they show the tetrachloroethene level in the water at acceptable levels. Randy Hall, Genesee mayor, said test results received showed only three parts per million. … Brigitte Nitz made headlines in 1963 as Moscow High School’s first foreign exchange student. Now, 31 years later, she’s back for a class reunion that starts today. After World War II, in an effort to promote international friendship and reconciliation, the American Field Service sponsored student exchanges between the United States and European countries.