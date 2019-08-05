2018 One year ago today
The new owners of the Moscow Hotel building are partnering with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho on a major public art project that could inspire others to invest in downtown Moscow. Carly Lilly and her partner, George Skandalos, acquired the 128-year-old Moscow Hotel building Wednesday. … It’s a small, gray, windowless, cinderblock building, but many hold the Corner Club close to their hearts because of what happens within the North Main Street bar’s walls. Countless Moscow locals, college students and University of Idaho athlete legends have frequented and continue to pour into the Corner Club for its unique, Vandal-friendly atmosphere, creating lasting memories and friends in the process.
2014 Five years ago today
Moscow City councilors were informed Monday night about how changes in the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport project could affect the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The cost of the planned runway realignment project has increased to an estimated $89 million, a sizeable jump over the $66 million figure for the project in 2007. ... Whitman County Commissioners on Monday approved funds to buy a new file storage server after three terabytes of files in various county departments were lost during the weekend. Chris Nelson, county IT director, said she believes the wind storm Saturday may have been responsible for the server failure that led to the loss of Word, Excel and PDF documents relied upon by county departments.
2009 10 years ago today
WSU officials have decided to put three of 13 College Hill properties on the market and have lowered some prices to spur quick sales. Mel Taylor, WSU executive director of real estate operations and external affairs, said the university is looking to unload the vacant lot on Colorado Street across from Adams Mall, a B Street duplex adjacent to the Cougar Cottage Tavern and a five-bedroom home on Maiden Lane. ... A bill introduced in Congress by U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott, D-Wash., has reignited the debate over the future of the four lower Snake River dams. The bill, called the Salmon Solutions and Planning Act, deals with salmon restoration and calls for federal agencies to study the environmental, infrastructure and economic issues associated with removing the dams.
1994 25 years ago today
The Troy volunteer ambulance department isn’t sure what to think of a proposed ambulance taxing district. When it comes down to it, nobody likes to raise taxes. The Troy ambulance department is one of the six volunteer ambulance departments attending a series of meetings to discuss a new taxing district. ... Palouse barley growers are feeling betrayed by recent Clinton Administration moves to limit Canadian wheat imports. “Barley was completely left out,” said Kelly Olson, administrator for the Idaho Barley Commission. Olson is referring to a White House meeting two weeks ago in which a Congressional delegation representing Northwest states pressed the administration to do something about increased grain traffic, including wheat and barley.