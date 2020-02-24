2019 One year ago today
When Nathan Moore joined the Colton School District in 2004 to teach agriculture, he had little by way of science equipment, and the building he taught out of was an old shop built in the 1960s. Now in his 14th year with the school, Moore teaches an array of agriculture courses, including a sophisticated biotechnology class, and he has raised more than $100,000 in grant funding for his programs this year alone. … While Moscow’s Identity apartment complex meets the city’s parking requirements, it is not up to snuff for many of its tenants who are compelled to find parking, sometimes illegally, in surrounding neighborhoods and business lots. The recently constructed complex on South Main Street between Troy Road and Sweet Avenue consists of 132 apartment units with 397 beds. It provides 214 vehicle spaces and room for 262 bicycles for its residents.
2015 Five years ago today
For more than three months, the town of Albion has been represented by only three of the required five town council members after two stepped down. The two council members resigned Sept. 23, and the council had 90 days from the date of resignation to fill the two positions, but that deadline passed Dec. 22. Councilwoman Rhonda Anderson said the council had six applications to review when it was informed by Mayor Randell Crowner on Feb. 10 that it had missed the deadline. … Moscow will partner with the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to apply and compete for a portion of $10 million in private sector money that would help offset the cost of providing local matching funds to realign the runway and, perhaps, otherwise improve the facility. Federal Aviation Administration funding will cover most of the estimated $89 million cost. Local money must be provided as well — an estimated $7.23 million.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman City Council members delayed making a decision on the prezone of 515 acres northwest of town, an area that could change the face of Pullman if it is annexed into the city. The land, which is bordered on the west by Brayton Road, on the east by State Route 27 and to the north near Albion Road, is not within city limits, but Dickinson said the annexation process to bring the 515 acres into the city would start soon after a prezone is established.
1995 25 years ago today
An Italian jazz pianist making his American debut as a performer shook the walls at the opening of the 1995 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Roman Mussolini, son of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, displayed his talent in a performance. Joining him on stage was longtime friend and fellow performer Oscar Slein from Austria. … A decision made by the Administrative Committee of the Moscow City Council to lower decibel levels for outdoor concerts has left many people trying to find common ground. Residents gathered at the Moscow Food Co-op to come up with a plan to get this issue before the city council for further review. The decision made by the committee affected the exemptions to the city’s noise ordinance.