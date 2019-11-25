2018 One year ago today
Chilly winds and overcast skies set the stage for the 2018 Apple Cup, but Cougars and Huskies still turned out in force to celebrate in the hours before the event. WSU parking lots were packed with fans drinking, playing corn hole, cozying up to portable fire pits and generally killing time in the hours leading up to kickoff. … Chris Petersen walked away from the party happening in the end zone where the Apple Cup was being passed around by his players for the sixth straight year. He reached down and grabbed a chunk of the snow that blanketed the turf of Martin Stadium and fired back at the snowballs being flung his way from his two sons. There was plenty of celebrating by Washington’s coach and his players — snow angels, snowball fights — after the Huskies continued their dominance over Washington State in an Apple Cup the purple and gold won’t soon forget.
2014 Five years ago today
Washington State University associate professor and cold climate researcher Xianming Shi has only been on the job for three months, but his team’s green deicers are already gaining traction. Shi, who has worked on similar subjects for the past decade or so has a series of cold weather sustainability projects going on now, not the least of which is deicing alternatives. … When it comes to volunteer-run fire departments, agencies need all the help they can get. In the past month, seven new members have joined the Colfax Fire Department, which is run by three full-time employees and about 30 volunteers, and Colfax and Whitman County officials are leading courses this fall in order to prepare more residents to answer the call.
2009 10 years ago today
The Moscow School District is hoping the Idaho State Department of Education will excuse the high number of student absences it incurred this fall because of the seasonal flu and H1N1 virus. A school district’s average daily attendance rate each fall helps determine how much state funding it receives the following school year. … Each year around Thanksgiving, hundreds of Ducks in Moscow turn into turkeys. Bundled up in boots, scarves, mittens and snowpants, they run, walk, charge and trot to the finish line in the hopes they’ll be part of the winning team of turkeys. This year’s flock hit the snow-covered fields for McDonald Elementary School’s annual Turkey Trot. McDonald’s mascot is the Ducks, so students had to assume a new feathered role for the foot race.
1994 25 years ago today
While most people will gather around a turkey dinner, about 50 people are expected to gather in Moscow’s Friendship square for the city’s first Un-Thanksgiving feast. The event will be a more realistic version of Thanksgiving and is the brainchild of a group of friends who wanted to do something different this year, said Natalie Shapiro, one of the organizers. … A Moscow construction worker suffered a broken leg after falling 13 feet from a building on the University of Idaho campus. He was working on the third floor of the Engineering/Physics building when he fell from the building, according to police reports.