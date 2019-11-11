2018 One year ago today
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has seen a significant increase in passengers flying in and out this fall compared to last year’s numbers, but it is unclear how those numbers have been influenced by Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport losing flights from Horizon Air.
2014 Five years ago today
The bad news is the world is a mess, from educational to political to economical systems, Daniel Wildcat told the group which had gathered in the University of Idaho Law School courtroom. Wildcat said his argument is not that mimicking the traditions of American Indians could solve all of the country’s problems, only that it is an avenue that has yet to be explored. … A request to divide the North Main Street lot that includes Rosauers Supermarket for future development will go to the Moscow City Council as soon as next week. Councilor Art Bettge said he thought the change would “serve a really good purpose” by making it easier to develop there.
2009 10 years ago today
The lessons of classic literature transcend generations, making them an ideal basis for stage adaptations. Caleb Courtney, a senior at Logos School in Moscow, and 44 of his fifth- through 12th-grade classmates in Logos’ extracurricular drama group have been preparing since August for their presentation of Charles Dickens’ “Nicholas Nickleby.”
1994 25 years ago today
The run toward a new Moscow city pay scale is entering the home stretch and has been sent to the city staff for implementation. And that couldn’t happen soon enough for city employees. City salaries have been frozen since Oct. 1 while the City Council sought a new system. … Just when you thought you understood Moscow’s volume-based billing trash collection system, the city has added another option: the mini can. The system will charge a base fee of $12.50 a month and then charge $1 a can per week for regular-sized cans.