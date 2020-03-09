2019 One year ago today
Condominiums are expected to rise up this spring at the Old Dumas Seed Site on the corner of A and Almon streets in Moscow — and with them will come the installation of sidewalks and other public improvements on the perimeter of the property. Noel Blum, a local developer, purchased the property and is planning to build three condo buildings with 12 units in each. ... A local nonprofit is trying to create an edible garden in Pullman that it hopes will serve as an educational tool about a scarce ecosystem. The Phoenix Conservancy, which is based in Pullman, wants to grow a Palouse prairie native edible garden along Missouri Flat Creek next to Grand Avenue. The organization hopes the garden will show what these plants look like in their own ecosystem so people will be able to recognize them in the wild.
2015 Five years ago today
A fire at the George F. Brocke and Sons food processing plant on Main Street in Kendrick burned three buildings in the factory. Firefighters from the Kendrick-Juliaetta Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze. Fire crews from Deary, Troy and Nez Perce County assisted local firefighters in extinguishing the blaze. It took firefighters five hours to contain the fire. … Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo met with residents in four cities in Latah County to talk about what he believes is the number one threat facing America: The growing national debt created by the government spending more each year than it receives in taxes. In fact, he said, if current spending continues, within eight years the government will be spending more each year on interest on the federal deficit than on either military spending or on all the rest of the spending in the federal budget.
2010 10 years ago today
A proposal to make a move to use internal staff to develop the unified code for the city of Moscow’s comprehensive plan went before the Moscow City Council’s Administrative Committee. The unified code will be the legal framework for many of the decisions and operations of the Community Development Department, as well as the legal framework for the city’s actions in land-use matters in relation to the comprehensive plan. The move to use internal staff to compile the code could save Moscow as much as $115,000. … For the second consecutive season, three Washington State men’s basketball players earned Pac-10 honors as sophomores Klay Thompson and DeAngelo Casto and freshman guard Reggie Moore picked up accolades.
1995 25 years ago today
A group of Whitman County farmers and residents have been working on a new way to help out struggling regions of the former Soviet Union. It’s a plan that would benefit Whitman County as well. Former Whitman County Commissioner Bill Schmick met with the county commissioners to update them on work toward developing a business relationship with the Spassk region in the former Soviet Union. … One of the results of statewide school reform efforts has been an increased willingness to allow individual schools to experiment and occasionally bend the rules that guide many school programs. Franklin Elementary School in Pullman took advantage of the new flexibility and revamped its Chapter 1 program for aiding low-achieving students and beginning a thorough re-examination of the traditional divisions between school subjects.