2018 One year ago today
The estimated cost to construct a bridge on Third Street to span Paradise Creek in Moscow could cost nearly double what the engineer and city expected. Keller Associates, the design engineer for the project, provided an estimate of $598,906 to construct the bridge, not including a 15-percent construction contingency of almost $90,000. But the city announced the lowest bid received for the project was $920,957 from Clearwater Construction and Management Company, of Spokane — a $322,051 increase from the engineer’s estimate. … Seventy-three years after his bomber was shot down over East Germany, Staff Sgt. Charles H. Daman has come home. DNA testing helped identify the remains of Daman, a Plummer High School graduate who was killed in action after he and the crew of his B-24M Liberator were shot down in 1945.
2014 Five years ago today
Graduate students looking to enter the health care administration or information systems fields now have more options financially for out-of-state schooling. The Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education recently accepted two graduate programs of the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business into their tuition reciprocity program. This means students living in Washington or Idaho can enroll in either program at an in-state cost. … After almost 40 years of collision repairs, Greene’s Body and Paint on East Palouse River Drive in Moscow is handing over its equipment and body shop to University Collision, a new business run by Jesse Weigley and Marc Lohman.
2009 10 years ago today
Stacie Marriage was caught off guard last week when she took her son in for his four-month checkup. Marriage was added to a waiting list, and her son, August, went home without his vaccination because of a July 1 change in a longtime Idaho Department of Health and Welfare service. The state has been providing vaccines free of charge to all children for as long as anyone can remember, but will no longer provide them to insured children. Budget cuts forced Health and Welfare to scale back the program this year. … The Whitman County Library District Board will soon consider whether to ask voters to restore tax funding that was lost as a result of Initiative 747. The measure, which was passed in 2002 by voters in the state of Washington, limits property tax increase to one percent per year unless approved by voters.
1994 25 years ago today
The Idaho Conservation League has lashed out at Idaho’s Republican Sen. Larry Craig for his inaction on the wilderness issue in the state. Their statements come at the heels of Rep. Larry LaRocco’s decision this week to shelve his wilderness bill in Congress. LaRocco cited persisting opposition and the onset of the 1994 political campaign. … Fifteen new charges have been filed against 11 Earth First!ers in U.S. District Court in Moscow in connection with last summer’s protests of logging in the Cove-Mallard area of the Nez Perce National Forest. Nearly all the charges allege that protesters were in an area of the national forest declared off limits to the public after road building equipment was vandalized on Father’s Day in 1993.