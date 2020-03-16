2019 One year ago today
Of the 119 most “significant and representative” structures and districts in Idaho, four University of Idaho architecture professors determined — with hometown bias aside — 20 structures and districts in Moscow deserved to be on the docket. … The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously to allow the UI to move forward with plans to construct a new basketball arena on the Moscow campus — as long as the school’s new president agrees to the project, once that person is named. The contingency was put in place so the new president of the UI, who is expected to be named by April, knows exactly what he or she is dealing with.
2015 Five years ago today
The Troy School District is still trying to determine its next move nearly a week after the failure of its 2015 levy, which left the school with a budget shortfall of more than $100,000 - $86,000 of which is the result of state funding cuts. The cuts, a result of declining student enrollment in the rural district, have left the school at “bare bones” with staffing, said Superintendent Christy Castro. … Colton School District’s first Science Olympiad team placed third of 20 at a regional tournament in Spokane earlier this month and qualified to compete at the state level. The tournament will take place April 18 at Highline Community College in Des Moines, Wash. The 2015 national competition will take place at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
2010 10 years ago today
Though dollars are still trickling in, Debbie Sherman of the United Way of Pullman said the organization beat its $180,000 goal for the 2009 fundraising season. Fundraising efforts started in September, with 96 cents of every donated dollar slated for 19 local agencies such as the YMCA, the Whitman County Transplant Fund and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse. … Mike Hinz is devoted to the sport of track and field. The Pullman coach has been the head man for the Greyhounds since 1993. Following an unprecedented six Class 2A boys’ and girls’ championships as the Pullman High School track and field head coach, Hinz was inducted in to the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame.
1995 25 years ago today
An Athol, Idaho man is lucky to be alive after he was briefly trapped in a burning transport truck near Potlatch this morning. James H. West, 51, was driving a truck and pulling an empty trailer northbound on U.S. Highway 95 when he lost control on roads iced over by freezing rain. At some point in the collision with the guardrail the truck’s fuel line ignited. … The student senate at the University of Idaho voted to provide $10,000 to help families at the university’s child care center. The money comes from the Associated Students-University of Idaho emergency reserve fun.