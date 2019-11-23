2018 One year ago today
With participation in Black Friday waning and online commerce on a steady climb, this retail holiday season features a surprising rising star — Small Business Saturday. According to an annual survey of Pacific Northwest shoppers conducted by WSU’s Carson College of Business, 66 percent of respondents said they plan to shop locally and in-store this holiday season and half said they will participate in Small Business Saturday. … According to the Oct. 24, 1926, edition of the Lewiston Morning Tribune, the hero of Washington State College’s win over the Washington Huskies the previous day was Herbert “Butch” Meeker. In other words, the namesake for Butch T. Cougar, the school’s longtime mascot.
2014 Five years ago today
Moscow High School’s Annarose Qualls will again have a community dinner for hundreds of hungry people. Qualls, 16, organized and raised money for months to bring together this type of event in 2013. Share Thanksgiving volunteers and donators helped her provide meals for more than 600 people. … In the few weeks since Washington Initiative 1351 was passed by voters 51 to 49 percent, the new class size limitation has caused a stir in public schools. The initiative requires schools to limit their class sizes to 17 students in kindergarten through third grade and to 25 for grades four through 12. But the new rule has no funding tied to it to assist schools in meeting its demands, and that has school administrators worried.
2009 10 years ago today
Every Latah County employee will be required to take six furlough days under a proposal discussed during a second round of meetings Latah County Commissioners conducted with elected officials and department heads Monday. The meetings are part of an ongoing discussion to receive feedback from the county’s 20 departments on how to implement a 6-percent holdback county commissioners ordered last month. The holdback measure aims to reduce the county’s $14.6 million budget that went into effect at the beginning of last month. … Whitman County inmates and library employees boxed up and moved thousands of books from the Colfax Branch of Whitman County Library on Monday to prepare for renovation.
1994 25 years ago today
Move over, Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman, the Moscow City Council is on the air. All city council meetings will be televised on cable channel 13 in Moscow. The council decided to broadcast its meetings during this year’s budget decisions and the service is provided free of charge as part of the city’s franchise with the cable company, said Tom Saylor, plant manager of CableVision. … The Whitman County commissioners passed a resolution hiking salaries for county elected officials. The resolution will give elected officials at 5-percent raise beginning Jan. 1 and a 3 percent raise beginning Jan. 1, 1996.