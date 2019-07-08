2018 One year ago today
Moscow’s $580,000 Third Street bridge project, budgeted for construction this year, could be pushed back to next year. The bridge, which will be used by vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, is expected to span Paradise Creek and connect the Third Street corridor to Mountain View Road. … Some trails at Kamiak Butte County Park are undergoing significant repair work this summer. Whitman County Parks Superintendent Dave Mahan said much of the work to improve the roughly 5-mile trail network has been handled by park rangers, but volunteer help from the parks board and the community have been integral to the project.
2014 Five years ago today
Moscow City Councilors spent a large portion of their meeting on a matter that had been relegated to their consent agenda: A lot line adjustment within Park View Estates. Councilors approved the adjustment to a .42-acre section of the property at the corner of Rodeo Drive and North Main Street. The property owners, Larry Germer and Jim Gress, wanted to postpone a traffic study, a required part of the development process, to enable a potential sale. Councilors wouldn’t agree to that. … Pullman is now entering its second year of single-stream recycling, and so far the new system has been met with approval by Pullman residents, according to Pullman Disposal. While Felsted said the first year of single-stream recycling has “gone really smoothly,” the few issues they have come across are caused mainly by carelessness.
2009 10 years ago today
A Pullman group is calling for Walmart to abandon its revised plans for a smaller super center on Bishop Boulevard and stick with its originally planned structure. Businesses & Residents for Economic Opportunity co-founder Tom Forbes said the group wants Walmart to move forward with its plans for an already-approved 223,000-square-foot store. … Pullman Police Chief Ted Weatherly said his department has done a preliminary investigation into the recent deaths of Washington State University administrators Judy Mitchell and Len Foster and there appears to be nothing suspicious. “I can say that based on our preliminary investigation there is no signs of foul play,” he said. “They appear to be natural (deaths).” Still, he said that remains to be confirmed when forensic results are released.
1994 25 years ago today
Latah County emergency personnel debated the virtues of a county ambulance taxing district in a meeting at Gritman Medical Center. Proponents of the district are promoting it as a means to provide stable financial support for county ambulance services. Opponents say it would take control of the ambulance service out of the hands of the volunteer departments and would force another unwanted tax on property owners. … Fire crews spent about four hours hosing down hot spots after a wood chip pile just north of the Palouse Empire Mall on Farm Road caught fire. The chips are burned in the wood-fire boiler at the University of Idaho to heat the campus.