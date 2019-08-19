2018 One year ago today
The 325 gallons of free chili served every year at Pullman’s National Lentil Festival requires a little more than just a pinch of salt and a dash of hot sauce. Two months ago, Chris Siple, interim executive chef of catering at WSU’s Dining Services, placed an order for 80 pounds of diced onions, 60 pounds of diced red and green peppers and 40 pounds of diced celery and carrots. He said the recipe, which took three years to perfect, also calls for nearly 400 pounds of lentils and 31 pounds of Mexican chocolate. …
A husband and wife will be the first to bring Thai rolled ice cream to the Palouse when they open Rollys in September in Pullman. The owners said they desired another ice cream option in Pullman their children and other youth in the area could enjoy.
2014 Five years ago today
The Moscow City Council approved the proposed $59.75 million budget for fiscal year 2015, which begins Oct. 1. A weekend news report declaring that “Moscow residents could see an 11 percent hike in their property taxes next year” was “misleading,” said City Supervisor Gary Riedner during a presentation to the councilors during their meeting. It’s 11.25 percent, to be exact. ...
A piece of the Washington State University campus may have to move because of the $89 million project to realign and expand the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. At least a fourth of the WSU-managed Tukey Orchard sits within what would be a runway protection zone, a trapezoidal-shaped area that extends from the west end of the new runway as laid out in an Environmental Assessment drafted by the airport for Federal Aviation Administration review.
2009 10 years ago today
Republican Susan Fagan emerged as the clear leader in the preliminary Washington’s 9th District Legislative primary race. Fagan, of Pullman, was ahead with 28.8 percent of voters in the district, which includes Adams, Asotin, Franklin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman counties. In Whitman County, Fagan was leading with 36.3 percent of the votes. ...
The University of Idaho is partnering with nearly a dozen community colleges in three states to help students more easily transfer and complete bachelor’s degrees. Students completing associate degrees at the Idaho, Washington and Oregon community colleges will be able to, at the same time, finish general education requirements toward a bachelor’s degree at the university under the agreement. The transfer program will allow students in 700 programs to follow a four-year plan toward their degree.
1994 25 years ago today
Moscow teachers will not accept the statewide salary schedule — even if federal mediation scheduled to begin in September recommends it. Moscow teachers unanimously voted to reject the school board’s salary offer, which is based on new state salary guidelines. The teachers want to add 4 percent to the district salary schedule for 1993-94 . …
Like many other small Idaho cities, Kendrick has imposed water restrictions after more than a month of hot, dry weather. But the cost of improving the system — because of federal regulations and the small size of the system — means residents should not look for any solution to the problem soon. City Clerk Lynne Bruce said a growing population, combined with the drought-like conditions, have stretched the city’s water supply to the limit.