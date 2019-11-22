2018 One year ago today
A group of 20 Bovill residents are trying to recall Mayor Sam Walker for the third time this year. Walker replaced Mayor Mike Porter in April and was officially sworn in as the new mayor in May. Porter, who beat Chris Childers by two votes in last November’s election, resigned from his mayoral duties because he said he was in the process of moving to Deary and the Bovill mayor must live in the city limits to serve in that capacity.
2014 Five years ago today
The Moscow food and arts scene will be included in a report on the CBS News “Sunday Morning” show. A crew visited the city in early August and spent time with Roger Rowley, director of the University of Idaho’s Prichard Art Gallery downtown. Then it visited the Saturday Farmers Market and some other Moscow locations. … A pit bull that mauled a 10-pound Chihuahua mix in late October in Pullman was declared dangerous under state guidelines in a hearing last week. The Chihuahua mix, named Snowball, died following the Oct. 30 attack that took place while its owner was walking it near Kruegal Park.
2009 10 years ago today
To the hundreds of students, staff, visitors and volunteers who pass through its doors each day, Moscow’s West Park Elementary School is like a giant family. That’s how Susan Steele, the school’s volunteer coordinator, described the relationship between the school and its nearly 200 regular volunteers, about 140 of them UI students. … Krista Given of Albion has lived many places in her 23 years, but with the help of some local volunteers, she’s ready to build a new home for herself and her two young children. Palouse Habitat for Humanity is helping her do that, and a couple dozen community members converged on the construction site of her future home in Palouse on Saturday for an all-woman build.
1994 25 years ago today
Excavation is scheduled to begin today at the 340 N. Main Conoco station that leaked gasoline into Moscow’s underground and sanitary sewer system. Officials began testing the area around the station the first week of November after finding highly explosive gas fumes in the nearby sewer system. … Latah County commissioners discussed pay grade and step increases for two deputy sheriffs at a regularly scheduled meeting. A clause, included at the end of a request for a raise for Brian Claypool, deputy sheriff, said the increase does not have annual probationary status. Commissioner Duncan Palmatier questioned the meaning of this clause.