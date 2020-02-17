2019 One year ago today
The Moscow Parks and Recreation Department plans to request funding to investigate whether alternative power sources for the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center and other city facilities would be feasible. A 2012 report on the HLAC by a city of Moscow intern found heating the two pools at the center uses more natural gas than any other city facility, and suggested considering adding solar to supplement the heaters when they were replaced with newer high-efficiency models.
2015 Five years ago today
During a Moscow Citizen’s Police Academy lesson on patrol procedures, Lt. Paul Kwiatkowski noted that when it comes to traffic stops, 87 percent of those stopped in 2014 received only a warning and not a citation. He said there isn’t a quota on the number of tickets each officer has to write. Kwiatkowski said it comes down to the spirit of the law verses the letter of the law. If the officers can educate the public and prevent things from happening again, that is better in the long run. … Sara Hatlen may only be in her third year of medical school, but she is already ahead of the game when it comes to preparation for her upcoming residency. Through the Washington State University WRITE program she is spending 22 weeks on the Palouse practicing rural medicine — rather than completing a series of six-week rotations in a larger clinic.
2010 10 years ago today
Mary Tatham said she is concerned that money for the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program could be slashed from Washington’s budget. Tatham is the executive director for the Community Child Care Center, a Pullman nonprofit organization that provides programs such as the ECEAP, Head Start and public childcare. … The University of Idaho Foundation is taking the representatives of a Moscow estate to court today over the distribution of money for two UI scholarships. The petition states the foundation hasn’t received the scholarship money from the estate. It asks the court to either order the estate’s representatives to distribute the money or to replace the representatives altogether.
1995 25 years ago today
A combination of lunch-hour traffic and slick roads left many Pullman commuters in the ditch or piled up in traffic jams. Pullman ran all four grading and sanding trucks starting at 8 a.m. At noon, when the roads were their worst, one of the trucks broke down. The breakdown, combined with the slick roads left the road crews about two hours behind. By about 6 p.m., the crews had hit all the streets. … Nitrate pollution in private wells dropped over a 15-year period in Whitman County, a WSU study says. That trend could be a good sign considering a different study, released last week, shows 11 percent of the public wells in the county have nitrate levels exceeding safe concentrations. Those high concentrations were part of a report released by WSU Cooperative Extension and the Washington Toxics Coalition.