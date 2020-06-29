2019 One year ago today
Asher, Aila and Jules Carr-Chellman, siblings from Moscow, received the Congressional Award in Washington, D.C. To qualify for the award, the trio achieved a total of 800 hours in four program areas: voluntary public service, physical fitness, personal development and exploration. … Garfield-Palouse lacks enough players to field a football team this fall, so the Vikings can play for the Pullman High team this season.
2015 Five years ago today
Colfax held its annual Fly In and Pancake Breakfast event with the airfield boasting a large display of planes — both experimental and traditional — while their pilots as well as members of the community talked shop. … The Whitman County Commissioners passed a tax-sharing agreement between the county and the city of Pullman. The agreement will equally split sales tax generated from new development anywhere surrounding Pullman city limits and east along the corridor reaching north and south of Highway 270.
2010 10 years ago today
The cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Moscow was determined to be faulty extension cords. … More than three years after Pullman taxpayers voted to pass a $2.2 million multi-project bond, the city is getting close to shelling out some of the cash on one of the final jobs — the Johnson Avenue Path.