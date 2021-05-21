2020 One year ago today
Relentless rain and COVID-19-related precautions did not stop people from visiting the first Pullman Farmers Market of the summer season at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. It was a smaller market than usual with three vendors, but on-site manager K.B. Elliott said shortly after it opened there was already a steady stream of customers. To limit the risks of COVID-19, customers are required to maintain six feet of distance from each other and the number of customers interacting with vendors is limited. … The Environmental Protection Agency issued a report detailing summertime water temperature problems on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers and assigning significant responsibility to federal dams. The report said dams on both rivers play a role in raising water temperatures above 68 degrees, the point at which the water becomes harmful to salmon and steelhead.
2016 Five years ago today
The grand opening of Pullman’s newest pot shop wasn’t so grand last week when the two-day-old retailer was caught in a sting operation allegedly selling marijuana to a minor. Thad Stenlund, manager of Satori Pullman, said the company has not yet decided how to handle the ticket — which comes with options — but told the Daily News it is not an error that will be repeated. Stenlund said Satori policy requires identification be checked twice — when a customer first enters the store and again when at the cash register. … Every year during this week, the U.S. police officers who have died in the line of duty are honored. In Latah and Whitman counties, 13 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since 1892, the most recent coming only nine years ago with the death of Moscow officer Lee Newbill. In honor of National Police Week, local officers’ stories are told as reported on the website “Officer Down Memorial Page” and from local law enforcement agencies.
2011 10 years ago today
Fuel-efficient cars and low-mileage trips may be good for the environment, but Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey said these environmental efforts may be draining money out of the county. Money from the state’s 37.5-cents-per-gallon gas tax has been decreasing because of fuel-saving efforts, threatening the county’s ability to maintain local road systems, Storey said. Whitman County has been restricted to maintenance projects, rather than taking on large road projects during this slow economy. Because of the continuously increasing price of oil, even these projects are too expensive for the county’s coffers to support. … Fewer children are walking or biking to school these days, and part of the problem is the way streets have been designed to chiefly accommodate cars. Now government officials are rethinking how neighborhoods are planned to make them more livable, sustainable and safer. Elaine Clegg of Idaho Smart Growth presented community members and city officials with information about practices and policies to support those goals during a meeting at Moscow City Hall.