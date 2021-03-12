2020 One year ago today
A nonprofit blood collection center is struggling to maintain its blood supply as coronavirus fears are keeping donors away. Vitalant is encouraging healthy people to donate to ensure enough blood is being provided to hospitals. It is also trying to alleviate any fears the public may have about the safety of visiting a donation center. … WSU announced it will transition all five campuses in its system to online instruction in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. In a message sent to students, faculty and staff, university leadership said the move will begin following the university’s weeklong spring break. “Even though this is a WSU system decision, each campus or other location may have specific contexts that will determine some details of implementation,” the message read.
2016 Five years ago today
Two students from Moscow Charter School took their love of board games to a whole new level with the invention of Castle Conquer — a strategy game that will take them to a whole new location: the nation’s capital for the first-ever National Invention Convention. Zach Dyre and Angus Hall, sixth and seventh grade students at Moscow Charter School, have been working on the game since the beginning of the 2015-16 academic year for the annual Invent Idaho competition. … A house that was about 100 years old was destroyed in a fire. The exact cause is still under investigation. Responders from the Moscow Rural Fire District arrived to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Eid Road about six miles south of Moscow, said Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson.
2011 10 years ago today
The cranes are up, the dome is closed and the old wall is coming down. The second phase of life-safety renovations began this week at the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome, the iconic Moscow structure built in the 1970s. At the same time, crews are busy installing premium seating, a new press box and other game-day enhancements paid for with private donations. … In the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan, local school officials have confirmed that four agriculture students, two faculty members, and 12 other students traveling to or studying on the island are safe, said Rebecca Brown, the director of international programs at the University of Idaho. WSU Dean of Students Christian Wuthrich also confirmed that four WSU students studying abroad in Japan currently are safe. The universities are working to reach out to locally based Japanese exchange students.