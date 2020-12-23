2019 One year ago today
Community members are rallying to support a Moscow business owner who was injured in a crash near Troy. Wendy Smiley-Johnson, the owner of the Moscow Alehouse since 2013, was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash one mile east of Troy on State Highway 8. … A Pullman man faces a possibility of 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for retaining a life insurance settlement check after it was cashed by Moneytree on the 100 block of Thain Road in Lewiston earlier this month.
2015 Five years ago today
A business that provides explosives for construction work and rock quarrying is slated to set up a mixing and storage site northwest of Moscow. Latah County recently approved rezoning one acre within a 359-acre parcel from agricultural to industrial use by the Austin Powder Co. They’ll lease the site from Harden Brothers LLC to serve existing customers in Idaho and Washington. The facility will be next to the Washington border. … New registration requirements for recreational drone use may prove to be a key tool for local police in future civil, criminal and theft cases involving the ever-more-popular device. The Federal Aviation Administration announced all unmanned aircraft systems, or “drones,” weighing between 0.55 pounds and 55 pounds must be registered before use outdoors, including for recreational purposes.
2010 10 years ago today
Much will remain the same, but a few big changes are planned for the upcoming Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. In a news conference the festival’s artistic director, John Clayton, said one of the biggest changes is the creation of “90-minute intensives,” in which selected schools will be able to work with clinicians for 90-minute periods rather than 30 minutes as in the past. … Virginia Lee’s legacy will live on through the Dr. Virginia Lee “Change the World” Fellowship Fund, created for graduate fellowships at Washington State University. Lee, 24, has terminal cancer. She was awarded an honorary doctorate in philosophy in molecular plant sciences in her room at Pullman Regional Hospital by WSU Provost Warwick Bayly.