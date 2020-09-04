2019 One year ago today
The Whitman County commissioners adopted an ordinance that will redirect a small amount of state sales tax dollars back to the county for affordable housing needs.The commissioners had previously signaled their intent to take advantage of the new funding source, which was authorized by the Washington Legislature earlier this year. The money — which should amount to about $100,000 per year — can be used for homeless shelters, low-income rental assistance and other affordable housing opportunities. … The Pullman city council held a discussion about how to slow traffic on Harvest Drive, a street that is often used by drivers as a “cut-through” road to and from the businesses on Bishop Boulevard. Residents living on Harvest Drive brought their shared concerns about how this puts the safety of the families in the neighborhood at risk. Councilor Brandon Chapman in previous meetings asked city officials to explore the possibility of lowering the speed limit on that road.
2015 Five years ago today
A fire began inside Planned Parenthood in Pullman and fire and burglary alarms were triggered. At this time the cause of the fire, and whether the fire is linked to nationwide Planned Parenthood protests, are unknown. Firefighters say there was extensive fire, smoke and heat damage to the front of the building and it appeared the fire was burning for a while before crews were notified. … About 20,000 cubic yards of dirt is being moved, grubbed and excavated along South Palouse River Road outside Colfax to create a floodplain for the South Fork of the Palouse River that will serve as a riverine wetland. The floodplain is being created to mitigate the loss of the wetland where a new runway will be built for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
2010 10 years ago today
Even if no more speed bumps are thrown in the way, it could be nearly three years or more before U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow south to Thorn Creek Road is realigned and becomes a four-lane thoroughfare, a project manager said. Idaho Department of Transportation officials remain stalled amid a congestion of federal requirements stemming from a 2003 court ruling that requires an environmental impact statement before construction can begin. … The Federal Communication Commission mandated all radio users in the county change from a wideband system to narrowband before Jan. 1, 2013, or the commission will revoke noncompliant radio users’ licenses. The change to narrowband was necessary because of the increasing number of radio users around the globe, he said.