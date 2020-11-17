2019 One year ago today
The Moscow School District Board of Trustees has scheduled a forum-style special meeting to address community concerns about efforts to implement mastery-based education throughout the district. … The Washington State-Stanford game was supposed to be a clash in styles: The Cougs’ flashy air raid offense countered by the physical, smash-mouth, tight-end heavy style of the Cardinal. So when Stanford took a page out of the WSU playbook at Martin Stadium, it caught everyone off guard in the Cougs’ 49-22 win.
2015 Five years ago today
The lights flickered some throughout and the power went out 15 minutes in, but the Pullman City Council meeting didn’t get caught up enough by the wind to experience any delays. Mayor Glenn Johnson kept the meeting alive and lit with an LED flashlight and business was conducted almost as usual, with a little less light. … Moscow City Councilors on Monday rejected bids submitted for drilling needed for a new water well after all came back higher than expected. There are some processes “we may have missed,” Public Works Director Les MacDonald said.
2010 10 years ago today
Albion Mayor Randy Crowner said Tuesday’s early morning wind storm “kind of got him.” A falling tree crashed into his second-floor guest bedroom, while another took off a portion of his porch and destroyed a collectible car, a boat, a travel trailer and a golf cart. He said he lost a tree during a wind storm a few years ago, which hit his truck and blocked the road. Because of that, he moved his vehicles in hopes a similar incident wouldn’t happen again. But he couldn’t move his house. … Emma Farnsworth backed up a white Idaho Commons truck to the loading dock behind Bob’s Place, the dining establishment that serves thousands of University of Idaho residence hall students each day, but the food being loaded onto the truck was destined for the nearby community of Troy. For the past four years, the Vandal Community Tables program of the Associated Students of the UI Center for Volunteerism and Social Action has served a free dinner every Monday during the academic year at the Troy Lutheran Church.