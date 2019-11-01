2018 One year ago today
Pullman officials say even with future changes coming to the downtown landscape, the trees that decorate the sidewalks may not have to be removed. The city budgeted $110,000 to hire a consultant next year to develop a master plan for the downtown business district to improve aesthetics, parking, functionality and accessibility, Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said. … Hot chocolate and cider graced the hands of children trying to warm up in the cool 44-degree afternoon, as dragons used their breath to resemble smoke and witches blew the steam off their drinks as if they were their cauldrons. The monsters and the gloom of overcast skies set the mood for All Hallows’ Eve, and with that, Moscow’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat, organized by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
2014 Five years ago today
Magar E. Magar, owner of Syringa Mobile Home Park in Moscow, was ordered by 2nd District Court Judge John Stegner to pay a total penalty of $350 a day until he brings the facility into compliance with pertinent water and wastewater rules. There were two separate hearings related to Syringa and its utility problems. … Parents, law enforcement and Washington State University are reminding everyone to keep an eye out for minors at College Hill parties. At a recent Pullman Police Advisory Committee meeting, the topic of local high school students attending fraternity parties at WSU was brought up. The scale of the issue at hand, though, is questionable. Pullman College Hill beat officer, Shane Emerson, and Jami Slaton, assistant director for WSU fraternity and sorority life, do not believe there is a significant number of high school students going to parties on College Hill.
2009 10 years ago today
Earlier this year, Pullman Police took an 18-year-old woman to the hospital with a blood/alcohol level of 0.4, five times the 0.08 legal driving limit and higher than what the state considers intoxicated. Since he started working with the Pullman Police in the 1960s, Police Chief Ted Weatherly’s seen a growth in the average blood/alcohol level around Pullman. It is now almost a weekly occurrence for Pullman Regional Hospital to take in patients for alcohol-related problems, where they can pay as much as $5,000 for less than 24 hours of hospital supervision. … Hundreds of parade attendants watched, many with coffee in hand, as trumpets blasted notes into the crowd and bass drums rattled the windows of downtown Moscow. It marked the 100th University of Idaho homecoming and the parade down Main Street celebrated with the theme “Keeping the Tradition.”