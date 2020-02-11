2019 One year ago today
A new Indian restaurant, Karma, will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting. The restaurant is in the space once occupied by La Madrid in Moscow’s Eastside Marketplace. Co-owner Deepika Dhawan and her husband, Manoj Kumar, own restaurants in Bainbridge Island and Wenatchee … The 53rd crab feed was held for the last time at the old fire station on Walnut Street in Genesee. Next year, the crew will move the seafood fundraising dinner to the new and improved fire station, away from the 120-year-old building that houses the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department.
2015 Five years ago today
The Palouse has seen very little snowfall this winter, but that hasn’t decreased the workload for city maintenance and street crews. Tyler Palmer, deputy director of operations in the Moscow public works department, said snow takes away from getting other work done. The streets department works in a variety of areas including curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm drains, tree-trimming and light and sign maintenance, he said. … According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are now 21 cases of mumps in Idaho, six of which are in the Boise area.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman City Council members appealed to the Associated Students of Washington State University senators to help curb binge drinking during a joint meeting on campus. The hospital has seen a woman with a blood alcohol level of .475, beyond fatal, and a man with a .399 blood alcohol level, Pullman Police Chief Ted Weatherly said. … What was supposed to be a question-and-answer session turned into a debate after the showing of the documentary “Collision” at WSU. The documentary, which was released in October, features Christ Church pastor Doug Wilson of Moscow and Christopher Hitchens, well-known journalist and author of the bestselling book “God is Not Great.”
1995 25 years ago today
Five months after entering Shirley Roberts’ third-grade class at West Park Elementary School, Octavio Campos is fluent in Spanish, has an ever-expanding English vocabulary, speaks a little Urdu, a smidgen of Tagalog and enough Chinese to get from here to there. … There’s new blood in the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Paul Szott was hired to replace former deputy prosecutor Denis Tracy who left the office Jan. 6. Gary Spencer was hired to replace former deputy prosecutor Mark Ellingsen.