2019 One year ago today
Wildlife officials’ plan to lift protections for gray wolves in the continental U.S. does not sit well with wildlife advocates who say the lack of protections will stifle recovery efforts. Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said CBD is mostly upset the plan would halt further recovery.
2015 Five years ago today
Carrie Hennigar, 18, and a student at Colton School, is completing a senior project that should feed quite a few area families. She spent months raising a pig to satisfy Whitman County residents who rely on the Pullman Food Bank. Hennigar’s swine weighed nearly 300 pounds when it was processed Feb. 24 at the University of Idaho. … The Troy and Kendrick school districts will be seeking voter approval to increase their annual maintenance and operation levies in elections, and Potlatch and Genesee school districts will ask permission to renew supplemental levies at their current level.
2010 10 years ago today
Hordes of people lined Main Street in Moscow in celebration of Moscow Mardi Gras. Moscow Mardi Gras, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, featured five bands at five local bars, which all sold tickets for the event at $12 beforehand, and $15 at the door. All of the proceeds local youth charities.
1995 25 years ago today
The city of Moscow is now surfin’ the internet. City Hall has been given a free trial hookup to the Internet to see how it could help government communicate with residents, said Gib Myers, community development director. First Step Research of Moscow will provide the city with five hookups to the Internet system. … The University of Idaho will have to reopen Ash Street before the Moscow City Council will consider giving the university part of Seventh Street. The university asked the council to vacate Seventh Street from the Student Union Building to Elm Street. Giving the street to the university would clear up some parking enforcement issues.