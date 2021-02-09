2020 One year ago today
George Raveling, like he’d done so routinely during his coaching tenure at Washington State in the 1970s and ’80s, stood on the Cougar sideline with his hands raised, his fingers signaling to the spectators that it was time to get loud. The near-5,000 in attendance for WSU’s Apple Cup game against Washington burst out with gratitude for the man who had put the Cougars on the map. … St. Mary’s Catholic School in Moscow was back in session this morning following a forced four-day weekend caused by illness. The school’s secretary indicated all faculty and staff were on hand, and that student count was back to normal numbers.
2016 Five years ago today
Christopher Pfund said his recently amended career very rarely feels like work. “It just feels like passion,” he said. The core of his career had been performing with opera companies and orchestras. But in the fall of 2014, the now 44-year-old added assistant professor of voice at the University of Idaho to his credentials. … The multipurpose room of Pullman’s Jefferson Elementary School boomed with impassioned stories and rang with freedom songs as Paula Young Shelton shared with students her experiences of the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Shelton, an author, teacher and the youngest daughter of civil rights leader Andrew Young, described her childhood in the midst of the movement, her first march, her first protest and one of her favorite people, her “Uncle” Martin Luther King Jr.
2011 10 years ago today
About eight months after its creation, Pullman’s Shopper Shuttle service will come to an end. Pullman Transit Manager Rod Thornton suggested councilors vote to cancel the service. The service started in June when Pullman city leaders replaced the rider-starved Senior Shuttle service with the Shopper Shuttle in hopes they would save money. … The Albion After-School Program, run through WSU’s Center for Civic Engagement, is held twice a week at the old Albion School. The first portion of the program is dedicated to getting homework finished. The second portion is for structured games. One of the program’s student directors, 21-year-old Brittany Benner, said it’s beneficial for the students because there just isn’t much going on for children in town.