2019 One year ago today
Moscow City Council members appear to agree that its police department needs a drug-sniffing dog, but whether the four-legged friend should detect marijuana is where the councilors differ. The Moscow Police Department is asking the city to include as much as $10,650 in the fiscal 2020 budget for a drug dog that will aid in traffic stops, emphasis patrols and education outreach. ... Jerome Middle School from southern Idaho won an all-expense paid trip to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston after competing in NASA’s Apollo Next Giant Leap Student Challenge at the University of Idaho. Each team of five designed a lunar module that they were required to land within a target on a floor map of the moon’s surface with the help of a quadcopter drone.
2015 Five years ago today
A piece of Colfax history, the Codger Pole, is beginning to rot after more than 25 years. The 65-foot-tall chain saw sculpture sits just off of Colfax’s Main Street. The city has $10,000 saved for the pole’s repair. … The Spokane County Bomb Squad disarmed an improvised explosive device found at a Juliaetta home. Lt. Brannon Jordan said Latah County Sheriff’s deputies were arresting a 20-year-old Juliaetta man at his residence for allegedly violating a no contact order when they noticed the explosive. Jordan said it was a CO2 cartridge similar to those used for BB guns that was filled with gunpowder and had a fuse sticking out of it.
2010 10 years ago today
Crews began replacing the McDonald Elementary School roof earlier this month and are expected to finish in mid-August. The 1991 roof addition had been layered over the original 1969 roof in some areas. The double-roof contained asbestos, as did many buildings constructed in the 1960s. Replacing the McDonald roof will protect and maintain the district’s assets and save money. … John Elwood, mayor of Elberton, which no longer exists as a true municipality, was proud to restore the Latah County Historical Society’s antique melodeon — a reed organ with a foot-operated bellows and piano keyboard — which had ceased playing. The restoration was in tribute to the memory of Agnes Kottke, a historical society volunteer who died last year at the age of 97.