2020 One year ago today
Moscow residents and businesses likely will pay a monthly stormwater utility fee starting later this year as a result of an Environmental Protection Agency mandate. The fee was one of several projects and initiatives Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert touched upon during his annual State of the City address, which was hosted by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. … Once a brick-and-mortar structure, the Deary post office has provided services in a large postal vehicle since June. Ernie Swanson, communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service in Seattle, said the post office, on the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue, was determined to be in significant need of upgrades and maintenance, so it shut down the office. He said customers can pick up their mail, buy stamps, send parcels and do other business at the vehicle located about one block away from the former post office building.
2016 Five years ago today
The College Hill Association met with the League of Women Voters of Pullman to discuss beautification on College Hill and what’s being done to improve the neighborhood. Historical architecture and trash were some of the meeting’s highlights, which starred Allison Munch-Rotolo, chair of the College Hill Association, as the guest speaker. … Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. wasn’t shy about discussing his disgust with the media coverage of the presidential election and the candidacy of Donald Trump, whom Pitts says is a racist. Pitts visited with students and area newspapers ahead of his keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s sixth annual Oppenheimer Ethics Symposium.
2011 10 years ago today
Most school districts in Idaho rely on state and local support to maintain and upgrade their computer equipment, limiting the number of opportunities for students to work with the latest technology. Those limits will change if state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna successfully convinces the Idaho Legislature to adopt Students Come First, which includes plans to give laptops to high school students and require them to take four credits of online coursework.