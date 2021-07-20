2020 One year ago today
Whitman County Public Health reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend. This marks the sharpest rise in a weekend the county has seen since the pandemic began. Four of the new patients are men and the other four are women. All are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release. … A handful of volunteers scaled narrow ladders on a steep hillside just south of Moscow, filling canvas bags with cherries — the majority of which will go to food banks and other groups fighting food insecurity. For more than 10 years, Backyard Harvest, a local organization aimed at connecting those in need with fresh food, have worked with community members who donate produce from gardens or backyards that would otherwise go uneaten as part of its “gleaning” program.
2016 Five years ago today
Whitman County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old Spokane man in connection with an early morning fire that gutted his motel room and caused damage to two others. The man and his co-workers with a Spokane-based roofing company were staying at the American Travel Inn, 515 S. Grand Ave., while working on a Pullman apartment complex, according to a police news release. The man’s room was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, according to a police news release, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. … It’s a quiet summer night in Moscow. But the corner of Washington and Fifth streets is aglow with cellphone screens. The corners are packed with children, teenagers and adults playing “Pokemon Go,” an augmented reality game that allows players to catch Pokemon characters in physical places. There are three Poke Stops among the four street corners on Washington and Fifth. And then there are the actual power outlets on the Moscow Food Co-op sign where players can plug in their smartphones to keep them charged.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow resident Mark Runsvold started the process to be on America’s favorite quiz show in January 2009 — a decision that has paid off big. The 25-year-old “Jeopardy!” champion has racked up $124,201 in three episodes, which locally airs on KHQ. He isn’t allowed to talk about how many episodes he taped while on the show, or how much his total cash winnings are, until his final episode airs. After taking the quiz show’s online test, he was called back to audition in person in Seattle. … By the end of the summer, Moscow will have “paved” several sections of the city’s gravel streets, thanks to the construction on State Highway 8 near the Eastside Marketplace. The effort turned out to be both green and inexpensive. Tyler Palmer, manager for the Streets and Fleets division of the Public Works Department, had the idea two years ago to use millings — the top surface of asphalt ground away during repaving projects — generated by U.S. Highway 95 construction to resurface gravel streets in the city.