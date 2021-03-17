2020 One year ago today
Pullman businesses are either closing temporarily or allowing limited services in response to state-mandated restrictions on bars, restaurants and other establishments. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he is ordering all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities to temporarily close to fight the spread of COVID-19. Carry-out, delivery and drive-through food and beverage services are not banned. Many Pullman businesses have closed their doors, while others that can offer take-out, delivery or drive-through are planning to do so to serve customers and keep their staff employed. … After a week of foreboding closures and recommendations from health authorities to limit social interaction in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Palouse residents say they are adjusting in a variety of ways. While there was some activity in downtown Moscow, foot traffic was noticeably lighter — though some pointed out that may have been due in part to a drop in temperature and the start of spring break.
2016 Five years ago today
The Washington State University athletic department released its operating revenues and expenses for the 2015 fiscal year, and for the second straight year WSU ran a budget deficit of more than $13.27 million. WSU spent $10.75 million on “Coaching salaries, benefits, and bonuses,” and Athletic Director Bill Moos indicated he will roll over the contract of men’s basketball coach Ernie Kent, who makes $1.4 million a year. Kent will have a new five-year contract when the new agreement is signed. … A new Partnership for Economic Prosperity should be operating later this year, perhaps this summer, Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner told a group of city councilors. The new group will replace the now faded and disbanded Latah Economic Development Council. The city, Latah County, University of Idaho, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and business people will compose the leadership of this new organization meant to create money-making opportunities for workers and business owners, as well as diversify and add to the area tax base, Riedner said.
2011 10 years ago today
Akira Tokuhiro, a nuclear engineering professor based at UI’s Idaho Falls center said global fears about nuclear energy may force residents of Japan and the United States to alter their plugged-in way of life. Post-earthquake and tsunami explosions, fires and radiation leaks at Japan’s Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant have caused government officials worldwide to reconsider the safety and longevity of their own nuclear power sources. Tokuhiro said that roughly half of Japan’s electricity is nuclear-generated, and a reduced reliance on that method could lead to energy shortages and price jumps in the future. … Pullman and Colton-Uniontown students placed highly in various science and scholastic competitions in the past month. Most recently, Colton School’s Science Olympiad Teams placed third and tenth at a regional competition. Two teams of seventh through ninth grade students traveled to Spokane Community College for the Regional Science Olympiad Tournament. A Pullman High School Science Bowl Team was undefeated at the Department of Energy’s Regional Science Bowl competition in Tri-Cities.