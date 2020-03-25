2019 One year ago today
At Gritman Medical Center, students from the University of Idaho wheeled in the bones of a mammoth that once roamed what is now Southeastern Idaho likely between 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. The students were trying to better understand the mammoth using a CT scanner. … Claire Qualls was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow.
2015 Five Years ago today
Sunnyside Elementary School teacher Tammy Sewell has been working in education for 28 years now, with the past seven in the Pullman School District. She finally has her name and picture on the cover of her own book, “Waiting at the Bench.” ... More than 400 students, faculty staff and community members gathered in Washington State University’s Compton Union Building’s Senior Ballroom to honor Nikki Finnestead as Woman of the Year at the 2015 Women’s Recognition and Symposium. Finnestead is a violence prevention coordinator at WSU.
2010 Ten years ago today
Pullman High School alumni will celebrate the school’s 100-year birthday for the second time this year. More than 300 alumni celebrated the school’s centennial anniversary during a reunion in 1992, but soon after the reunion an alumna found out through research that the school’s 100-year birthday wasn’t until 2010.