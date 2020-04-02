2019 One year ago today
The University of Idaho delayed its selection of a new president, and an Idaho State Board of Education spokesman said rumors that a first-choice candidate turned down the offer are “absolutely not true.” … The construction of new passing lanes on State Route 26 could come sooner than expected thanks to legislation being proposed in Olympia. If the House passes the transportation package, it will improve a stretch of road frequented by Washington State University students driving to and from the west side.
2015 Five years ago today
The legal team representing residents of the Syringa Mobile Home Park outside Moscow said the park’s owner, Magar E. Magar, has established a revocable living trust in his name which he could be using to hide assets. The class-action suit involves water and wastewater systems failing at the park for more than 90 days beginning in late 2013. … The University of Idaho football team is implementing new, aggressive defense with a group of speedy linebackers. The defense is led by former Washington State University defensive coordinator Mike Breske.
2010 10 years ago today
A 21-year-old man was arrested in Moscow after he climbed into a police car and locked himself inside. In the meantime, officers dealt with a fight outside Munchy’z. Alcohol was involved, officers said. … Whitman County gave the OK to build a motocross and bike track on a plot of land in the Port of Wilma. A lawyer representing nearby landowners questioned if the owner of the track had a legitimate business.