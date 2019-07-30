2018 One year ago today
Some took horse and wagon rides, others toured the McConnell Mansion and it seemed just about everyone treated themselves to vanilla ice cream at the 43rd annual Latah County Historical Society Ice Cream Social on Sunday afternoon outside the McConnell Mansion in Moscow. … Hundreds of people, some coming from as far away as Lewiston and Spokane, unfolded their lawn chairs, spread out their blankets and relaxed under the shade while tuning in to various local musicians as part of the Palouse Music Festival on Saturday at Palouse City Park.
2014 Five years ago today
Five Potlatch students competed at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America national conference in San Antonio earlier this month, coming back decked with medals. Laura Wommack, Potlatch Junior-Senior High School science teacher, said the student vocational group is similar to FFA or Business Professionals of America, but with a stronger focus on family. ... This summer, people will start seeing Palouse in a brand new light. During the next two weeks, Avista crews will finish replacing nearly 150 of the city’s street lights with new energy-efficient LED lights. The new lights are supposed to be brighter, last three times longer and are 45 percent more energy efficient than the current lights.
2009 10 years ago today
The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency will use an unexpected boost in revenues this year to pay down existing debt on the Alturas Technology Park. Projected tax revenues are up $108,935, allowing the URA to propose a significantly larger budget than that of last year. ... The Pullman School District will spend nearly $70,000 to repair the high school track. The Pullman School Board gave district officials the approval to move forward with the project after district officials decided to put the project on hold in December because of the poor economy and the anticipation of state budget cuts.
1994 25 years ago today
A former Whitman County sheriff’s deputy, who lost his job for throwing an illegal kegger party for his underage son and friends, is running against the man who fired him. The Tekoa man was later reinstated by a civil service commission, but then quit and sued the sheriff. … A four-time sex offender’s move to town earlier this month is causing such an uproar that Pullman police are holding a community meeting Wednesday to try to calm public fears. Police have fielded dozens of calls since the Whitman County sheriff announced last week that the 63-year-old man moved to a house on Jackson Street — a neighborhood with lots of children and close to schools.