From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago

More than two years after Moscow residents voted on a bond to help fund a new police station, the Moscow Police Department is ready to unveil the facility to the public. The final cost of the police station is $8.9 million, which includes the property purchase, design services, construction and furnishings, according to Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap. ... The University of Idaho medical education building will be named after longtime benefactor Durward Huckabay, while P1FCU scored naming rights on the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center. Both actions were approved during the State Board of Education meeting. The Huckabay family established the Durward A. Huckabay scholarship endowment in 2019 to benefit students of UI’s WWAMI medical education program.

