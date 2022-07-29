The Pullman School Board on Wednesday discussed a $40.3 million budget for the coming school year, including about $5.2 million in federal aid to help districts rebound from the pandemic. Finance Director Diane Hodge said the budget is nearly $2 million more than that for the previous year. Hodge said the lion’s share of aid dollars are slated to be spent on student learning loss — learning deficiencies encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic. ... When firefighters were called out to battle fires in the Leland Complex on Idaho Department of Lands Ponderosa Forest Protective District in Latah and Clearwater counties, personnel and equipment weren’t the only resources that were scarce. Finding enough caterers to feed ever-growing crews also became a nightmare. “We have been tackling this for almost three weeks and they have just ramped up since the beginning of this from our small crew here to about 150 now,” said Laurie Welter, of the Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association at Elk River.
St. Ignatius, the Palouse’s reputedly haunted hospital in Colfax, was only slightly less spooky in the daylight Saturday morning as independent contractor Colby Rasmussen scoured the abandoned building for valuables in her overalls and cowboy boots. Rasmussen and her business partner, Fey Ripley, of Spokane, are trying to sell as many items from the infamous hospital as they can before the current owner of the property refurbishes it into something new. ... Members of the Marine Corps are often recognized for their strength and tenacity on the battlefield, but local veterans needed a touch of finesse at the University of Idaho Golf Course. A total of 48 participants took part in a four-person scramble during the Marines of the Palouse Golf Tournament in Moscow. The event consisted of 12 teams competing for bragging rights and prizes ranging from motorcycles to flat-screen televisions.
When he first heard about Skogfjorden, the Norwegian Language Village program in Minnesota, Samuel Bakken was trying to get to his seat in Spanish class at Pullman High School. The French teacher and Spanish teacher, who share the same classroom, were talking and Bakken, 16, said “unnskyld,” Norwegian for “excuse me.” The French teacher proceeded to strike up a conversation with him in Norwegian. The teacher suggested Bakken look into Skogfjorden, which is one of many different language camps provided by Concordia Language Villages, a language and cultural immersion program located in the north woods of Minnesota. ... Washington State University’s plans to construct a new visitor center on the corner of Main and Spring streets could result in moving a veterans’ memorial that’s been a Pullman fixture since the 1950s. The memorial, which is surrounded by land WSU has reserved for its future 4,000-square-foot facility, is an obelisk with plaques representing fallen soldiers from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The actual memorial is on a small patch of land owned by the city, said Parks Superintendent Alan Davis. A sign for the visitor center is planned to go where the obelisk currently sits.