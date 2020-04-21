2019 One year ago today
The University of Idaho association, Athena, will have its 2019 Women of the Year awards ceremony and honor Leontina “LT” Hormel, department of sociology and anthropology professor, and Kristin Henrich, interim associate dean and head of User and Research Services of UI Libraries. … The Latah County Board of Realtors used a $3,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors to create a seating area next to the new splash pad at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
2015 Five years ago today
The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is making a $50 million upgrade to the Lower Granite dam’s downstream bypass for juvenile salmon and steelhead in hopes of improving their survival rates. Millions of juvenile fish navigate Lower Granite each year, with about a 95 percent survival rate. … Sunshine and warm weather led to accidents this weekend, with three serious collisions in the area and three men being sent to the hospital.
2010 10 years ago today
The Washington Court of Appeals in Spokane upheld the rape conviction of an adult film actor known as “Jack Venice,” determined by a 12-member jury in Whitman County. The actor applied for an appeal after the court found he broke into the Washington State University Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and sexually assaulted a sleeping 21-year-old woman. … The fourth annual CommUNITY walk in Moscow is slated for Saturday. S.M. Ghazanfar, the event’s creator, said the basic mission is nothing but unity and harmony with neighbors, regardless of culture or background. Walkers will make their way to East City Park with banners and balloons to music provided by the Border Highlanders Bagpipe Band.