2020 One year ago
The Moscow High boys basketball team returns to the court this season after last year advancing all the way to the Idaho Class 4A state championship. Sixth-year coach Josh Uhrig must replace three starters from that 17-10 team that lost to powerhouse Preston 59-43 in the title game. But Uhrig returns arguably his most important cog in the Moscow machine. Senior guard/forward Benny Kitchel was not only Moscow’s leading scorer (12.5 points per game), he was also tasked with guarding the opposition’s best player. At 6-foot-4, the multifaceted Kitchel can guard — and play — every position on the floor. ... Yes, playing college football on a Sunday is weird, but it probably won’t be Washington State’s biggest logistical challenge next week. When the Cougars’ game at USC this Friday was pushed ahead two days because of coronavirus concerns, it gave them more time to prepare for that contest but significantly less to prep for their next one.
2016 Five years ago
Heather Niccoli, owner of a local magazine called Home and Harvest, was looking through a Latah County historical book at Deny’s Auto Service in Moscow in July when she came across a 1950s photo of a Christmas tree standing in downtown Moscow. “In this book was a picture of the tree and I was like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy,’ ” Niccoli said. “ ‘Why don’t we do this anymore?’ ” Five months later, Niccoli’s dream turned into reality as Avista Utilities and Moscow city workers installed a 20-foot spruce Winter Wonderland Tree at Friendship Square as the snow fell. ... Albertsons Companies will commit $500,000 over a 10-year span to the new basketball arena at the University of Idaho, the school announced in a news release. The donation will give the company naming rights to the scoreboard. UI announced plans for the 4,700-seat arena in October when the school neared the halfway point of fundraising for the $30 million project.
2011 10 years ago
The Washington State men’s basketball team notched its third win of the season, defeating the Grambling State Tigers, 69-37, at Beasley Coliseum. Senior Faisal Aden led all players with 12 points, shooting 5-of-16 from the field. WSU junior Brock Motum recorded his first career double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. ... When people come to Washington State University for the first time, school officials believe the visitors should have quick access to information about the institution’s accomplishments, mission and goals. “You should be able to have touch-screen displays that talk about our research and allow people to connect with our disciplines in our colleges and athletics,” said Melvin Taylor, executive director of real estate and local relations at WSU. The university’s current visitor center, located at 225 N. Grand Ave. in what was originally a Union Pacific Railroad depot, does not serve that purpose, said Taylor, who described the facility as a place where people essentially come to pick up parking passes and maps of the Pullman campus.