2020 One year ago today
Whitcom is discussing whether to continue being the 911 emergency dispatch service for the Nez Perce Tribe as it tries to deal with a potential budget shortfall of more than $600,000. The other agencies covered by Whitcom are Pullman, Moscow, Whitman County, Washington State University and Asotin County. Whitcom Interim Director Roger Lanier said during an Whitcom Executive Board meeting that emergency calls from the tribe complicates the workload for dispatchers. … The Pullman Islamic Center appears to have been a victim of vandalism. Graffiti was found on multiple walls of the building on Stadium Way in Pullman and on a retaining wall across the street. One marking appeared to include the word, “cherisher.” It is unclear what the black markings represent. A police officer documented the graffiti and found a spray paint can at the scene.
2016 Five years ago today
The 30 people occupying transitional housing at Moscow’s Sojourners’ Alliance may find themselves without a roof over their heads after the U.S. Housing and Urban Development announced it would no longer be supporting the program, the nonprofit’s executive director said. Steve Bonnar, who has operated Sojourners’ Alliance for the past decade, said he was informed that Sojourners’ was one of eight organizations in Idaho that would not receive funding for the 2016-17 fiscal year. Bonnar said what he found most disturbing about the situation was how little notice the organization was given to find other funding options. … WSU’s new Paccar Environmental Technology Building was welcomed into the fold with a dedication ceremony complete with the university’s marching band and a parade of speakers singing its praises. Those in attendance included the WSU Board of Regents, university administrators, students, architects, material suppliers and the primary financial donor — and namesake — of the building, Paccar, a truck manufacturing company based in Washington state.
2011 10 years ago today
Despite the nearly $3 million in cuts handed down by Idaho legislators this year, University of Idaho President Duane Nellis told faculty the university will continue to persevere. Nellis said the university will continue to work toward the goal of increasing its student body to 16,000 by 2020. This will be possible thanks to the addition of online classes, he said. Within the next 12 months, the university is aiming to add 36 new online courses. … R. James Cook, professor emeritus and former dean at WSU, was surrounded by many friends, family members and colleagues at the Lewis Alumni Center where he was congratulated for winning the 2011 Wolf Prize in agriculture. The world-class plant pathologist will share his $100,000 prize with another scientist, and they’ll both be recognized in Jerusalem at the Knesset Building, Israel’s parliament.