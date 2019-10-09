2018 One year ago today
Since its completion in 1914, the Greystone Church has been a landmark on Pullman’s College Hill, and the 104-year-old building was adopted into the city’s local register of historic places by the Historic Preservation Commission. The register also recognizes a dozen other historic locations in Pullman, including the Veterans War Memorial downtown, the old St. James Episcopal Church and 10 private homes. … For just the second time in its history, the city of Moscow celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day — this time, featuring indigenous storytellers from throughout the region. This year, members of the Blackfoot, Nez Perce and Spokane tribes took turns speaking in Moscow’s Friendship Square, sharing native folk-stories and anecdotes with a mostly white crowd.
2014 Five years ago today
The Latah County Clerk’s office had to react quickly as conditions dictating whether they would begin issuing same-sex marriage licenses changed twice between the end of business Tuesday and the start of business Wednesday. “We went from ‘we can’t’ to ‘yes, we can’ to ‘no, we can’t,’ ” said Susan Petersen, Latah County clerk. “It was a little up and down for a while.” Petersen received a phone call during the evening at home. She was informed the circuit court decision stipulated that same-sex marriages be allowed immediately in Idaho. … Pullman High School Principal Joe Thornton, school board members and 9th Legislative District Rep. Susan Fagan, R-Pullman, donned hard hats and got their feet dirty at the ceremonial ground breaking for the school’s reconstruction project. The group posed with gold shovels before a billboard which proclaimed “completed in 2017” and displayed the school as it is planned to be.
2009 10 years ago today
Piles of old equipment at the Pullman School District’s maintenance facility created the need for a surplus sale. Executive Director of Support Services Dan Hornfelt said the district usually has a surplus sale every year-and-a-half. Hornfelt said the sale will continue to be open for a month, and then it will be open for the general public. “We usually have a pretty good turnout” at the public sale, Hornfelt said, adding that items are reasonably priced. … Pink balloons and signs alongside pink window displays can be seen around Pullman from the downtown area to Bishop Boulevard — all in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. In Prune Orchard on Thursday, Jeanne Etheridge said she hoped the swaths of pink encouraged Pullman residents to talk about and participate in early screening for cancer.