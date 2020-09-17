2019 One year ago today
A proposed family medicine rural residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital is aimed at easing a physician shortage on the Palouse. The program would start with four residents from Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane as early as 2022 if it can get approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. … Moscow Middle School Principal Bill Holman and Assistant Principal Teri Summers are bringing new teaching approaches and years of experience in K-12 education to the almost 570 students at the school. Holman said the middle school will continue to make strides toward a complete mastery-based education system — education that emphasizes individualized learning and education tasks over percentage-based grades by identifying discrete pieces of knowledge a student must learn and then verifying that it has been absorbed.
2015 Five years ago today
The Pullman City Council has approved a labor agreement that will increase pay for nearly all Pullman Police Support Services employees by about 20 percent. City Supervisor Mark Workman said all 12 employees will get raises. He said the city’s salary structure was organized by a third-party financial group which completed a salary study for the city after the recession put a hold on raises for a few years. … While the northwest as a whole endured an unusually long, hot summer in 2015 — one that dashed the hopes of some 4-H students in Washington state — young ranchers on the Palouse had better luck in raising livestock fair officials found pleasingly plump. WSU recently reported that record-breaking temperatures, especially in eastern Washington’s Franklin and Benton counties, were a major contributor to instances of low weight pigs and sheep.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow High School Class of 1935 was 109 strong, a record number of students at the time despite a measles epidemic. Five surviving members of that class gathered at Aspen Park Healthcare in Moscow to reflect on their high school experiences 75 years after the fact. Jeanette (Fleener) Talbott, Garth Wilson, Helen (Turinsky) Callaway, Shirley (Town) Jones and Barbara (Peterson) Carey were classmates in the MHS building on Third Street that’s now the remodeled and repurposed 1912 Center. … J.R. Parker was in the fourth grade when he decided he wanted to become an author. About a decade later, his dream is now coming true. Parker’s fantasy novel, “Kestrel’s Midnight Song,” has been published by the Connecticut-based Flaming Pen Press, and now the 19-year-old from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, is embarking on a solo book tour to promote his debut work.