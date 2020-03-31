2019 One year ago today
Washington State University has introduced Kyle Smith as its new men’s basketball coach. The Cougars haven’t had a winning season since 2012, and former coach Ernie Kent was fired after going 58-98 over five seasons. … Idaho state agencies are urging residents to get their Star Cards now. Starting October 2020, a regular driver’s license won’t be enough for Idahoans to board a plane or enter federal buildings, though the only visual difference on the card is a little star in one corner.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow murder suspect John Lee has been moved back to Latah County. The suspect in January shootings that left three dead faces charges in Whitman County as well, where Prosecutor Denis Tracy said Lee’s Class C felony paled in comparison to his murder charges in Idaho.
2010 10 years ago today
WSU’s notable campus clock tower landmark will get a facelift to the ring of $200,000. The existing wood frame faces were showing too much age, so they’ll be replaced with metal frames.